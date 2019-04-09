Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Monday (April 15) at noon.

“The decision on when and where to put a fire prohibition in place is made by regional fire centres depending on the current danger class, the short and long term forecasted weather conditions, and the type of level of fire activity the fire centre is experiencing,” says fire information officer Erin Bull.

Although Bull did not have specific numbers she says the Centre has responded to a few human-caused wildfires over the last of couple days and weeks.

Specifically, prohibited activities that would constitute a Category 3 open fire include:

any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide

three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

burning of one or more windrows

burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

“Campfires aren’t included and you are still allowed to have category two fires,” Bull says.

“So what that means is you can have one to two concurrently burning piles as long as they’re no larger than two meters high by three meters wide. You can also burn stubble or grass over an area that is less than 0.2 hectares.”

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $100,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail.