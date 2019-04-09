School District Number 27 and the Budget Advisory Committee are hosting a public presentation to share information about the District’s budget process.

It will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon starting at 4:30 at Marie Sharpe Elementary in Williams Lake and simulcasted at Peter Skeene Ogden in 100 Mile House.

In addition to herself, Norine Durban, Interim Secretary-Treasurer for the Board of Education School District Number 27, explains who else will be in attendance.

“The Superintendent of Schools, we have the Budget Advisory Committee that consists of our partner groups. So we have our CCTA, our IOE Union representatives there, hopefully, have our representatives from First Nations Education Council, hopefully, a representative from the Principals Association.”

Durban said the budget is very preliminary at this stage and the public encouraged to give their feedback.

Durban added this presentation will give the public the opportunity to see and have a good understanding of what they actually develop in their budgets.