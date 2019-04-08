The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit (CCCRU) based in Williams Lake has received funding until March 31, 2020.

“The funding was through the provincial government in support with the City of Williams Lake to focus on offenders and enforcement strategies,” said Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley.

“The Crime Reduction Unit resources strategically complement our current detachment resources in their enforcement strategies allowing for more comprehensive enforcement. The Crime reduction unit staff, equipment, and training have resulted in a more effective approach to targeting offenders responsible for driving up our crime severity index and crime within the Williams Lake region.”

The funding for the six crime reduction unit members totals $1.3 million.

Since the creation of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Unit in May 2017 there has been:

• 330 investigations with 218 charges recommended to the BC Prosecution Service for approval.

• 82 weapons seized from offenders and locations throughout the region.

• 16 prolific offender investigations with 41 charges being recommended of which 38 charges have currently been approved and are before the courts.

The CCCRU has also arrested 33 offenders from other jurisdictions on outstanding arrest warrants.