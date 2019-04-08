Quesnel’s West Fraser Mills has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars after a worker sustained serious injuries.

WorkSafe BC imposed a penalty of $637,415.60 on March 6 for the incident.

Compacted hot ash in the multi-cone broke free and rushed out of the hatch onto the worker from a subcontractor firm.

WorkSafeBC says it’s investigation determined that the prime contractor had not conducted an adequate assessment of the risks associated with accumulated hot ash.

It says the firm also failed to instruct workers in safe work procedures and provide adequate personal protective equipment for work around extreme temperature sources.

“In addition, the firm failed to provide the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure workers’ health and safety,” WorkSafeBC stated.

“These were all high-risk violations.”

West Fraser Mills has requested a review of the penalty.

Envirosystems Incorporated that was contracted to provide industrial services including vacuum services was fined $8,026.92.

WorkSafeBC says its investigation determined that the worker had not been trained in this work task, and the firm’s supervisor had not identified or communicated the hot ash hazards to workers.

“In addition, the worker had not been provided with appropriate personal protective equipment.”