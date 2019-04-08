Six ecosystem restoration burns in the Cariboo Chilcotin could begin as early as Monday, April 8 and end as late as Friday, May 3.

The Cariboo Fire Centre said in a news release the prescribed burns will be managed by the Ministry’s ecosystem restoration program and will help restore natural grassland ecosystems.

“Firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre will monitor these fires at all times,” said fire information officer Jessica Mack.

“These burns will proceed only if the site, weather and venting conditions are suitable.”

The following areas will be treated:

Doc English Lake (Becher Prairie)

150 hectares south of Highway 20 near Cotton Road, about 30 kilometers southwest of Williams Lake

Sonny’s Meadow:

184 hectares, about 7.5 kilometers northeast of Esket

Esk’etemc IR 5

67 hectares, about five kilometers north of Esket

Esk’etemc IR 18

10 hectares, about 12 kilometers northeast of Esket

Joe Bacon

91 hectares, about three kilometers northeast of Esket

Joes Lake

54 hectares, about four kilometers south of Esket