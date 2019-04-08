A workshop designed to give individuals a better understanding of what it’s like to live in poverty will be held in Williams Lake.

Participants will live a month in the shoes of a family struggling to make ends meet through the unique experience of a Poverty Simulation.

United Way Community Wellness Manager, Ashlee Hyde, explains what the goals of this workshop are.

“To increase participants awareness of the effects of poverty on families, individuals, and our community. To increase understanding of the causes of poverty and how complex the issue is as well as increase demonstrations of non-judgemental support of those living in poverty.”

Hyde says the ultimate mission of each of these families taking part in the Poverty Simulation is to provide food, shelter and other basic needs with a limited income.

United Way Executive Director, Danalee Baker said this experience breaks down stereotypes by allowing participants to step into the real-life situations of others.

The United Way Poverty Simulation Workshop will take place this Friday from nine till noon at the Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus gymnasium.

To register you can email Ashlee Hyde ashlee@unitedwaytnc.ca or call 250-302-1641.

This event is made possible by a School District 27 and Thrive Community Poverty Reduction Project via Canadian Red Cross and Social Planning Council of Williams Lake.