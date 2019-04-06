The 29th annual Nutrition Fun Walk and Run is happening tomorrow in Williams Lake.

Megan Dark, a public Health Dietitian with Interior Health. “It’s been going on as an initiative with the City of Williams Lake and Interior Health for many years to coincide with Nutrition month.”

The event is a fun way to promote health eating and an active lifestyle. The event has grown to over 400 participants since it started in 1990. Dark says “Its morphed into a great opportunity for people in Williams Lake to usher in spring as a community.”

The 5 kilometer Nutrition Fun Walk and Run is a free event, and starts at 11 am tomorrow from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

For information on nutrition month, please see www.nutritionmonth2019.ca.

(Files from Rebecca Dyok, Mycariboonow)