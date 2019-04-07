The Parent Advisory Council for Nesika Elementary School in Williams Lake will be hosting a free presentation Monday night (April 8) about online safety.

Co-chair Sara Gayowski says all parents in the community are invited.

“My co-chair Jo, she saw this presentation,” Gayowski says.

“It’s actually been featured on CTV News a few times and they just talk in a really positive way to the kids about being online, abut being honest, being kind, and that it’s there forever; anybody can look it up whether they’re applying for a job in the future. So she ended up looking into it a little bit more and brought it to our PAC which our PAC then decided we definitely wanted to bring into our school.”

Gayowkski adds the PAC also decided to offer it to other schools by paying for 20 percent of each school’s presentation and host a parent’s night as well.

“A lot of parents are sort of unsure how to deal with social media and their kids are starting to get cell phones and they’re using tablets and computers at school,” Gayowski says.

“So even though parents may not be all supportive of it, it’s definitely happening. Our kids are definitely starting to look at being online and this just raises that awareness for parents and helps us to understand and embrace a little of the 21st century where our kids are growing up now.”

My Life Online will be facilitated by multi-nominated tv host and award-winning producer Wendy Russell.

The presentation starts at Nesika Elementary at 6 pm and will be followed a question and answer session through Skype with the co-founders of My Life Online.