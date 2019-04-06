Planning continues for the upcoming North Central Local Government Association AGM and Convention that will be taking place in Williams Lake May 7-10.

“We’re a month away and so far we’re sitting at 162 registrants; we’re expecting around 250,” said City Councillor Jason Ryll who is one of the members of the steering committee for the event.

“The conference agenda is becoming finalized. We still have some tweaking left to do, but otherwise, it should be a great conference for local officials.”

Ryll said the NCLGA AGM and Convention is being held primarily at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in one of the arenas, and that they will be using different rooms including the Gibraltar Room as breakout rooms because they are going to be holding concurrent sessions throughout the entire conference.

He said they will be having a welcome reception at the Tourism Discovery Centre the evening the conference gets set to start on Tuesday, May 7.

“Williams Lake has last hosted the NCLGA conference before my time as an elected official, and I’ve gone to a few that they bounce around the northern part of the province and I’m really excited that it’s coming to Williams Lake,” Ryll said.

Topics from a code of conduct for local governments to an awards presentation and infrastructure for electric vehicles in northern and rural communities will be explored at the AGM and Convention.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson will serve as the keynote closing speaker.