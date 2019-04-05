Quesnel’s Board of Education has submitted the final project definition report for the replacement of Quesnel Junior School to the province.

“I think this is a great first step,” says School District 28 Secretary-Treasurer Bettina Ketcham

“It’s a multistep process that we have to complete for our capital submission process of this nature so this is just one of those stages. The next major milestone would be potentially a project funding agreement if our project is successful.”

Ketcham says work on the report took the better part of the year to examine the three options up for consideration including structural upgrade and major renovation to the existing QJS location, addition/renovation to Maple Drive Junior School, and a full replacement built on the Maple Drive Junior site.

She says it appears the low-cost option based on their third-party consultants is the full school replacement at the Maple Drive site

“The dates have not been set out yet for any sort of approval process although we hope to hear something by the end of this school year,” Ketcham says.

“We’re optimistic that it will be before the end of June based on the trend of which things are going, but nothing is for sure yet.”