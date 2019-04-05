Support for The South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative has been growing, and is now a registered non-profit society.

The initiative, formed to continue the work done to bring a pool to 100 Mile House, has a new website where they are asking local businesses and residents to write letters of support for the project.

The group is also hosting a social in the near future. Committee member Lisa Rangno says “Its just a meet and greet. Come and have a coffee… mingle, bring some ideas and questions.” People will also be invited to join the society and show support.

Rangno says the group presented to the South Cariboo Joint Committee back in January, but has not yet heard any response.

The South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative spring social will be held April 23rd. The website can be found here.