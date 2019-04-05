Some encouraging news on the unemployment rate in the Cariboo.

“Employment declined in the Cariboo over the year to March 2019,” said Statistics Canada analyst Lahouaria Yssaad.

“The unemployment rate edged down from six point six percent to six point four percent from March 2018 to March 2019.”

The goods sector saw an increase in manufacturing and construction while during that same period there was a decline in wholesale and retail trades, finance, insurance, and real estate.

Yssaad said because of that offsetting effect between the industrial sectors we end up with an overall net change for the Cariboo being negative.