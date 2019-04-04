Spring thaw has resulted in the closure of Upper Dog Creek Road near Brigham Creek southwest of Williams Lake.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says excessive water has overwhelmed the ditch systems and local culverts.

“The Ministry and the local maintenance contractor are monitoring conditions at this location to ensure public safety while we wait for water levels to recede,” a Ministry spokesperson said in an email.

“We will also continue to work closely with local First Nations.”

The Ministry says there are alternate routes in, out, and around this area.