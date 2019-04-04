A fire northeast of Big Lake was discovered Wednesday on Gavin Lake Rd.

“Someone did call in to report that fire through the 1-800 reporting line,” said Cariboo Fire Centre communications assistant Erin Bull.

“At this time we’ve sent out a single resource to investigate to see if there is any danger of the fire leaving its area for now.”

Although the BC Wildfire Service website lists the fire currently suspected as human-caused, Bull said it remains under investigation.

The fire is 0.20 hectares in size.

“The public should keep in mind to make sure that they’re checking their site levels if they’re planning on doing any burning and just keeping an eye out for any dry grass and any fire hazards,” Bull said.