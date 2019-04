An information meeting with 100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt Sven Nielsen and CRD Area H Director Margo Wagner will take place in Forest Grove tonight.

The meeting will be an opportunity for residents to meet Neilsen, ask questions, and voice concerns regarding crime in the area, which recently suffered a small crime wave in the Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake areas.

The meeting will take place at the Forest Grove Community hall at 7 pm.