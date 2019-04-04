The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake is considering expanding the arena changing rooms.

The project is in the planning stage and proposes to add four additional changing rooms to the arenas.

Two would be convertible to a team office and team changing rooms should a Junior hockey team choose to locate in Williams Lake in the future.

Director of Community Services, Geoff Paynton, explains the reason behind the expansion.

“This has been something that has been around for quite some time, our arena is now nearing 40 years old and changing uses of that arena has led us over the years to find that we’re short of room and change rooms so this is one opportunity we’re taking to look at potentially adding some new change rooms to meet some of the new demands that are on the facility.”

A ten thousand dollar grant from Northern Development Initiative has been secured and Range Architecture has been hired to start the planning process.

The public can view the preliminary planning work to date and provide input on the project when an open house will be held Wednesday, April 10th from 5 to 7 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex arena lobby.

Information boards will be displayed and the consultants and City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District staff will be available to answer questions.