A 56-year-old man from the Cariboo-Chilcotin area is dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash south of McLeod Lake.

The Mackenzie RCMP and Emergency Crews attended the scene on Highway 97 just after 6 pm Wednesday evening at Haight Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined a southbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and made contact with a northbound transport truck.

Cpl. Mike Halskov says they’re still looking into why the deceased driver crossed the centre line.

“We haven’t ruled anything out at this point,” Halskov says.

“That is still under investigation and the reasons could be many from a medical emergency sustained before the crash to distracted driving or impairment.”

The driver of transport truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The highway was closed for several hours before re-opening this morning.

Halskov says conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

(Files from Brendan Pawliw with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)