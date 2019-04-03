Rangeland management will be going paperless.

Range agreement holders the province can now use an online system called MyRangeBC to more easily create, update, and manage their range use plan.

General Manager of BC Cattlemen’s Association Kevin Boon says he believes that this app will make the development and maintenance of range use plans more effective, with clearer information and a more accurate, understandable end product.

He says these efficiencies will give ranchers more time to ranch and provide Range Program staff better opportunities to manage the land.

The transition to a fully digitized system is expected to happen over several years as paper-based range use plans expire or are amended, and are then incorporated into MyRangeBC.

Minister Doug Donaldson says this is another example of how technological innovation can make a positive contribution to these time-honored industries.

MyRangeBC was developed jointly by the Range Program, the Natural Resource Permitting Project and the Office of the Chief Information Officer with input from B.C.’s ranching community.

There are more than 2,000 range agreement holders in British Columbia.