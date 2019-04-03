Boitanio Mall is now included in the Williams Lake Downtown Revitalization Tax Exemption Bylaw.

An amendment to the Bylaw was adopted by Williams Lake City Council at their last regular meeting.

Boitanio Mall was constructed in the late 1970s.

The most recent improvement to the Mall has been the drive-thru Starbucks that opened last month.

The Downtown Revitalization Tax Exemption Bylaw was created in 2008.

It states an owner may apply to the City for a revitalization tax exemption should they involve the construction of a new improvement or alteration of an existing improvement that has a construction value of at least $20,000 in the Revitalization Area.

A letter to the City in December by Janda Group indicated it is working on the following improvements to Boitanio Mall: