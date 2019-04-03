The City of Quesnel has partnered with the Cariboo Regional District to create a Housing Needs Assessment and Gap Analysis study for the North Cariboo.

Councillor Scott Elliott says a steering committee made up of regional stakeholders has been created to help guide Urbanics that has been chosen to implement this important study as it moves forward.

“We need to get some solid information on the housing needs and the gaps that are taking place in the whole North Cariboo right now,” Elliott says.

“We have anecdotal information but we actually need it to be factual right from the population of our area to what’s exactly needed.”

Elliott says it’s important that they have action items that they can dig into at the end of the report.

He says as there are many different stakeholders and groups that they need to talk to, the study will take them right into the end of September and maybe even early October.

“You look at Red Bluff and the First Nations; there’s a whole bunch of areas that we’re going to be exploring in the whole North Cariboo and also the money has come through the CRD via the Cariboo Strong initiative,” Elliott says.

“So it’s a great partnership and after all the work is done I’m hoping that the CRD will be able to use this information in other areas as well.”

(Editor’s Note: Listen to Quesnel City Councillor Scott Elliott with the author of this report in the audio file below)