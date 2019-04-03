The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts started this week at the Martin Exeter Hall.

The festival is in its 43rd year. Performances in vocal, speech arts, instrumental and piano are adjudicated by arts educators who give feedback to the performers.

“We encourage the public to come and listen,” says advisor and committee member Ginny Alexander.

“The performers need an audience, and it also could provide an incentive for people who don’t necessarily get into lessons.”

The performances are open to the public by donation.

The festival continues until Saturday, April 13 when it will end with a showcase evening.