Warmer weather is here stay as is the Williams Lake Fire Protection and Control Bylaw.

“These restrictions have been in place for numerous years,” said Fire Chief, Erick Peterson.

“They’re part of our fire control bylaw. They dictate basically the size and what type of container that if anybody wanted to have a backyard burn what they needed to do and use.”

Further information on the Williams Lake Fire Protection and Control Bylaw can be obtained by contacting bylaw services and the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Peterson said if anyone is found in contravention of the bylaw they could be fined up to $250.

“Between 2017 and 2018, and looking around the province the last few days it’s been quite common in the news that we’re looking like we’re having another dry hot summer,” Peterson said.

“We all want to enjoy our spring and summer, and by following these rules that’s the best way that we can do it.”