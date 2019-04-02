The results for the Electoral Area F By-Election are now official.

The Cariboo Regional District’s Chief Election Officer declared Tuesday afternoon that Brice O’Neill received 27 votes, Shannon Rerie 50 and Maureen LeBourdais 315.

LeBourdais says she was surprised and humbled.

“Clearly people have expectations of me and that’s great,” she says.

“I hope I can live up to their expectations and follow in the footsteps of Joan Sorley who has been Area F Director for I believe its 11 years and she set the bar quite high.”

LeBourdais will be sworn in as the new Electoral Area F Director ahead of the CRD Board meeting on Friday, April 12.

“I’ve never been in an elected position but I have worked on plenty of boards as director over the years so I have some experience with governance, and I was regional manager for Fraser Basin Council here for quite a few years so I’m pretty well networked into the community, ” LeBourdais says.

“I think I would know who to contact in communities when issues arise.”