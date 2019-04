Clinton RCMP say a vehicle was stolen from the Chasm area near 70 Mile House in the early morning of March 26th.

RCMP say two people were seen in the area around the time of the theft. The vehicle is a Red 2006 Pontiac Vibe. Three oxygen tanks and a wheelchair are inside.

If you have any information on the vehicle, please contact your local RCMP detachment or Call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).