It appears a fire across from Fox Dairy Farm on Holley Road in Quesnel is the first active wildfire of the year to be listed by BC Wildfire Service.

“We sent out a single resource to go and investigate that fire on Saturday,” said Fire Information Officer, Jessica Mack.

“There were no concerns of it leaving the current perimeter that it was in so it was deemed to be under control.”

Mack said they will be sending some crews back later this week to confirm there isn’t any growth within the perimeter of the fire.

The fire is listed at 8 hectares in size.

The cause of it is under investigation.

“We strongly encourage anyone that’s conducting any open burning that they ensure that they monitor the site level conditions when they are conducting any burning,” Mack said.