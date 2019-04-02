Mayors from all over the Province were in Prince George, including his worship from Williams Lake.

Walt Cobb said yesterday around 30 mayors attended the BC Mayors’ Caucus and that they had good discussions and good sessions which included a question and answer period.

When it came to Cobb’s turn to speak he was asked about Emergency Management and what happened in Williams Lake during the 2017 wildfire evacuation.

“What I stressed is that a plan is important. Yes, we had a few pit falls but because we had a plan in place they were easy to fix because we knew what we should be doing, it was just on a bigger scale, but the fact that the people needed a plan was what I emphasized”

Cobb said he also gave information on the recovery process and how they brought people back home.

Next up for Cobb is attending the Council of Forest Industries convention in Vancouver tomorrow through Friday.