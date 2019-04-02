-C Adams, My Cariboo Now

RCMP say a man pulled a knife on two separate people in 100 Mile House last Saturday.

Patrols were conducted in the area but the suspect was not located, as there had been a delay in reporting.

“No one was injured and the incidents are under investigation,” said Sgt. Don McLean.

The man is believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol and is described as 5’9, skinny with glasses and a mustache. He was wearing baggy grey pants and a yellow shirt.

RCMP ask anyone information on this incident to call the 100 Mile detachment or Crime Stoppers.