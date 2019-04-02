A series of prescribed burns will be conducted south of Williams Lake to help wildfire risks in the area.

The burns will take place between April 3 and April 30, 2019, for the following locations:

Felker Lake Recreation Site, about four hectares

Chimney Lake Recreation Site (central site), about six hectares

“These prescribed burns will proceed only if site, weather and venting conditions are suitable,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“Firefighters will monitor these fires at all times.”

The planned fires will reduce accumulations of grass and shrubs and reduce the risk of significant wildfires in the area as less woody debris and other combustible material will be available to burn.