The annual Big Country Shrine Club buffet and auction took place over the weekend. Over $20, 000 was raised for the Shriners Child Services Society and the Shriners in the Community Fund.

MLA Donna Barnett acted as auctioneer for the items donated by nearly 100 area businesses.

Several certificates of appreciation were handed out by the club as well. The Shriners of BC use the funds to help children with medical and trassport needs through the Shriners hospitals.