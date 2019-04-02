With the month of March in our rearview mirror, how did we do weather wise in the Cariboo?

That’s what we asked Meteorologist for Environment Canada Bobby Sekhon

“Quesnel and Williams Lake came out slightly colder than normal, however, not record-breaking in any sense and in terms of precipitation it was drier both through Quesnel however in Williams Lake it was around normal.”

Sekhon said as we entered into the middle of March we started to really warm up and set daily maximum temperature records for Williams Lake.

From the 18th to the 22nd they were all daily records averaging from 15 degrees up to 18 degrees.

Quesnel didn’t set any records last month but did get close on the 20th and 21st

Now that we are into April Sekhon said our daily average high for this time of year is actually plus 11 so we’re going to be hanging right around that mark for about the next week.

As we head into the middle of this week we’ll see unsettled conditions bringing clouds and showers.