Operating Manager, Randy Gertzen and a bus in the Adventure Charters fleet. -Image provided by Adventure Charters

An application by a Williams Lake-based company to operate bus routes from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops has been approved by the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB).

In a decision date issued last week, the PTB said the panel finds that Adventure Charters & Rentals (ACR) has the experience, operation knowledge, and capacity to service the two proposed routes.

“We find the applicant to be a fit and proper person who has the necessary skills and infrastructure in place,” PTB said.

“The applicant’s National Safety Code certificate is in good standing. The disclosure form of Unlawful Activity and Bankruptcy form indicates no negative concerns about the principals. The applicant signed the Liquor Control and Licencing Act declaration stating that it will operate its vehicles in accordance with that Act.”

ACR ’s fleet includes 7 buses ranging in capacity from 12 to 36 passengers.

“The applicant will also have a designated 29 passenger “backup” vehicle,” the PTB notes.

“It points out that if the routes prove to be viable, any future bus purchases would be wheelchair accessible.”

The route from Prince George to Surrey (2 weekly trips each way) will serve a minimum of 13 communities with the route from Williams Lake to Kamloops (2 weekly trips each way) serving a minimum of 6 communities.

“We want to provide safe travel within the Interior of BC that easily links to transportation infrastructure already in place,” ACR said.

“For example, we want to schedule a route that is easily connectable in Prince George to BC Bus North and the Sky Train in Surrey for the South, allowing passengers to easily travel beyond our own Inter-City Bus route to provide a service that is as seamless as possible.”

ACR must now obtain a license with Special Authorization from the Registrar of Passenger Transportation by April 15, 2019.

The PTB said it is “fast-tracking” applications and using a simplified application process to encourage other operators to fill the gap left by Greyhound’s exit.