Staff with the Williams Lake Public Works and Operations Department were busy Monday morning dismantling an illegal campfire site at the Williams Lake River Valley Trail.

Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca said it was brought to their attention this morning of pallets and what appeared to be the start of an encampment site being set up.

“We went down there this morning and started cleaning up. We probably got about three pickup loads,” he said.

“It’s just a reminder that you shouldn’t down there lighting fires or be using that area to have campfires or bush parties. It is dangerous especially this time of year when things are starting to get tinder dry and it could it cause a lot of damage so close to the town.”

Muraca encourages people to alert the Public Works Department about any such sites.

“If you come across an encampment site like this, just let the Public Works know,” he said.

“We’ll go down there and we’ll bring RCMP down to make sure there is no stolen goods or any kind of sharps. I wouldn’t approach the site or spend too much time because you never know what that site could be being used for. So we go down there, we take precautions with our staff, and we will reinsure that it is safe after we’re done.”

Muraca said this site, in particular, looked like the start of ‘something’ and that there were no stolen materials or signs of drug activity.

“Campfires are prohibited in the River Valley. It’s irresponsible and it shouldn’t be done.”