Smoke and flames may be visible north of Clinton and west of Highway 97.

The village’s volunteer fire department with the help of BC Wildfire Service will conduct a 13 hectare prescribed burn to reduce wildfire risks in the area sometime between now and the end of the month.

“The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions,” said the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

“It will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation and low to moderate fire intensity.”

Reducing the amount of wood debris and other combustible materials in grassland and open forest areas, the Ministry adds that the prescribed burn will help maintain a fuel management project that was originally completed in 2009.