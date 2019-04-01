Days away from one year mark of Humbolt Broncos tragedy

Saturday will mark the one year since the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan, and some first responders who were on the job that fateful day last April 6th still haven’t returned to work.

Tisdale Fire Chief Brian Sarkell says it’s been difficult for firefighters since the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck, killing 16 players and staff and injuring 13. He says dealing with trauma takes time.

Prominent cabinet minister says Wilson-Raybould’s actions were “unethical”

A prominent cabinet minister says Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision to secretly record a phone call with the country’s top bureaucrat was “unethical.”

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tells the CBC she’s not comfortable being in caucus with someone who might be taping conversations. However, she says she’ll defer to the prime minister on whether Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott should remain.

New Democrats promising to balance Alberta budget by 2023-24

The New Democrats are promising to balance the Alberta budget by 2023-24.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley has unveiled her party’s platform ahead of the April 16th provincial election. Her date for balancing the books is a year later than what’s promised by United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney, who released his platform a day earlier.