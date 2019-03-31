The preliminary results are in for the by-election for Electoral Area F Director after general voting was held Saturday.

Horsefly area resident for over 40 years, Maureen LeBourdais received 315 votes with local secondary school teacher Shannon Rerie receiving 50 votes.

New World Cafe executive chef and former School District 27 Trustee Vice-Chair, Brice O’Neill received 27 votes.

LeBourdais said her interest in running for Area F Director is to bring her experience to the CRD Directors’ table and participate in informed decision making that reflects the interests and concerns of residents.

Official election results won’t be announced until Tuesday.