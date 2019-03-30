Conservation officers are out on local lakes conducting fisheries compliance checks.

The 100 Mile House office says an officer conducting checks on Snag Lake found two lower mainland anglers on the ice well over the limit with 28 brook trout. Conservation says the trout and fishing gear were seized, and both were charged.

The updated 2019-2021 freshwater fishing regulations go into effect Monday, and can be found online here, or where fishing licences are sold.