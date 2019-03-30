The sixth annual King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction will happen tonight at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

The annual event raises funds to support children in the area who need help from the Shriners hospitals. Money is raised through the auction for the Shriner Child Services Society and the Shrine in the Community Fund.

100 Local businesses donated items to the auction this year. Some of the prizes include a fishing trip to Puerto Valartta, a hand crafted shotgun, and a bench made by the Timber Kings.

The event takes place tonight starting at 5 pm at the 100 Mile house community hall. All proceeds go to help children who need medical care, for which the shrine cover all costs.

The Big Country Shrine club raised over $20 000 dollars last year though its various fundraising efforts.