It was a short reprieve from a dust advisory.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with Northern Health reissued an advisory Friday afternoon for Quesnel.

“Over the last 24 hours the roads have dried out again,” said air quality meteorologist, Ralph Adams.

“I was in Quesnel last night and the roads were actually quite wet, but by the time I left the roads were drying out again so there is a forecast now for a period of this same sunny weather with low winds and that’s precisely the weather that gives rise to these high dust levels.”

Adams said he expects unless the weather changes and until that material is picked off the streets we’re going to have these repeating dust events.

“The traction material that’s on has been ground up over the winter and it’s now lying on or beside the road and as the cars go by or right over it, it kicks up the dust so the more traffic there is and the faster the vehicles are going you tend to get more dust,” he said.

“That’s why as a rule of thumb if you’re sensitive to dust and you’re trying to avoid dust, it’s best to avoid busy roads with high traffic and or very heavy traffic like trucks and buses because they have more turbulence behind them and they tend to pick up more dust than say a car or a small pickup truck.”