North Bonaparte Road is fully open to traffic.

The area between Prydatock Road and Rayfield Road east of 70 Mile House reopened Friday morning.

“In order to open the road, we had to wait for the water to recede, which then enabled crews to carry out culvert clearing, grading, and gravelling,” the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

The area was closed Wednesday, March 20 due to flooding and DriveBC said there was no estimated time of opening.