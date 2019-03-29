Interior Health has issued an overdose alert due to increased carfentanil detections in the Interior Health region.

Based on preliminary data provided by the BC Coroners Service there have been 19 suspected illicit drug overdose deaths occurring in B.C. this month where carfentanil was detected with seven of those deaths having occurred in the Interior Health region.

“Anything at this time is concerning because we are dealing with a widespread tainted drug supply across British Columbia and as we know also across Canada,” says regional harm reduction coordinator, Jessica Bridgeman.

“It’s important for people who are using to be aware when even a slight change from fentanyl which is fairly common now over the last number of years to something much stronger as carfentanil. So people who are using to know and take measures as best they can to stay safe or take measures as best we can to keep people safe who are using drugs if we are not the ones who are using.”

Although carfentanil cannot be regularly detected by fentanyl strips, Bridgeman says naloxone is effective in reversing the effects of an overdose from it.

Normally used as a sedative for large animals, carfentanil can be 100 times more toxic than fentanyl. Ingesting one or two grains can be fatal to humans.

Interior Health advises people who are considering using drugs experimentally or for recreational purposes to avoid the use of illicit drugs.

Anyone using illicit drugs is advised to take steps to reduce the risk: