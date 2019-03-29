Spring runoff is causing the Cariboo Regional District’s Red Bluff sewer system to experience high flows.

“It’s an annual event every spring,” says Manager of Environmental Service, Peter Hughes.

“We get spring runoff, we get infiltration of groundwater into the sewer systems, and some seasons the lift stations that pump that material just can’t keep up so we have to use septic trucks to keep up.”

Hughes asks residents if they have a sump pump in their basement that is discharging into the sewer system to disconnect and re-route the discharge to their yard, and to try and reduce water usage during peak times particularly in the morning and at supper time.

He says they anticipate these conditions to continue for the week at least.