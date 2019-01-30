It wasn’t a win, but a local rink did much better in their second game at the BC Men’s and Ladies Curling Championships in Quesnel.

The Brady Waffle rink built up a two-nothing lead through three ends with one in the first and a steal in the third.

They led the Matthew Blandford rink out of Victoria 3-2 after five ends, but unfortunately gave up three in the 6th and again in the 8th, and went on to lose 9-4 in 9 ends.

Second Mike Pagarut says they felt a lot better today…

“It was a good game. We kept it close, a bit more open for a few ends. It was nice kind of be up for the first time, so we can put that as a notch and then we gave up the big end again and started chasing, but we had a lot better feel for the ice today so it was a lot of fun and people here cheering for us is awesome.”

Pagarut says they’re use to the ice, so now it’s a matter of making the shots that are called.

He says they are unlikely to change their strategy a lot moving forward…

“We probably want to bail a little earlier and not get so many rocks in play but I think we have to play what we can play, and we can’t play the takeout games like these guys, so we have to play our game so, no real change.”

The Waffle rink now moves into the C draw.

One more loss and they will be out of the bonspiel.

Waffle is back on the ice tomorrow afternoon at two o’clock in draw eight.

They won’t know who they play until after tonight’s seven o’clock draw.

There will be a clash of the titans this afternoon beginning at two.

The Jim Cotter rink, 7-time BC Champions, are taking on Joanisse rink out of Victoria that won back in 2001 and 2007.

The other semi on the A side of the men’s draw has the Tyler Tardi rink from Langley and Victoria, the only team to win three straight Canadian Junior titles, taking on Jason Montgomery out of Victoria.