Temperatures are set to plunge in the Cariboo after some snowfall.

“Into Thursday we’ll see five to ten centimeters through Quesnel, and maybe just about five centimeters in Williams Lake and that will continue into Thursday night as well,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“Once this system passes as the weekend moves on we’re going to get into a cold Arctic ridge of high pressure and that’s going to bring some really cold air down and especially Sunday night we’re looking at a low all the way day to minus 34.”

Sekhon said that that will be abnormally cold and could start to flirt with records in terms of low temperature.

He said after a warmer than normal January, Environment Canada is anticipating below normal temperatures for the first couple of weeks of February for the Cariboo.

“For our extreme cold warnings for the Cariboo we would need at least minus 40 for two hours or more, and that can be also including windchill.”