Visitors may want to consider postponing their visit to Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital (RIH).

That’s from the Interior Health Authority that said Wednesday RIH is currently experiencing a gastrointestinal illness outbreak on three units of the Hospital as well as at Hillside Psychiatric Centre.

While the outbreak has not caused surgical cancellations, Interior Health said it is monitoring the situation closely.

Staff and visitors are encouraged to practice appropriate hand hygiene that is key to preventing the virus or reducing its spread.

“Enhanced housekeeping is in place to focus on patient rooms, bathrooms, frequently touched areas, and common areas,” Interior Health said in a news release.

“Staff members on the units with the outbreak have been advised to wear gowns, gloves, and facial protection when working with patients.”