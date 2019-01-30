Don’t get caught by fraudsters this tax season: CRA

As we head into tax season the CRA wants you to be prepared for fraudsters.

The government agency warns its workers may call, email or send you mail with details on what you owe or are owed. However, agents will never ask for you to pay owed taxes by gift card or bitcoin. The CRA never uses text messaging or social media to contact Canadians.

Ottawa to finally decide on extradition of Huawei CFO

The US is putting the ball back in Canada’s court on the extradition of Huawei’s CFO.

White House officials formally requested her extradition across the border to face a list of crimes including fraud and unsanctioned trade. Ottawa has until March 1st to make a decision. Meanwhile, China has pushed hard against this extradition, warning it will protect Huawei and its execs.

“Femicide” a growing problem in Canada: report

They’re warning us to call it Femicide.

A new report from the Canadian Femicide Observatory suggests a woman or girl was killed in Canada every two point five days on average in 2018. Overall 148 women and 133 girls were killed last year, with 90 per cent of the deaths allegedly involving men.

Deep freeze leads to suspension of services in US Midwest

It may feel cold in Canada, but in the US the frigid weather is life-threatening.

According to reports, temperatures in the US Midwest are expected to dip below minus 50 with the wind chill. This is leading to cancellation of postal delivery, passenger trains and other services. Weather officials have warned with temperatures that low, frostbite can hit in as little as five minutes.

Newly-renovated West Block hit by flooding after pipe bursts

The feds are getting off to a soggy start in their new temporary home.

Just days after winter session started in West Block, the home for the House of Commons while Centre Block is renovated, a pipe has burst causing flooding on several floors. The West Block just finished up a seven-year, billion-dollar renovation. Justin Trudeau referred to the mishap as growing pains in a new building.

Nanaimo by-election runs today

The polls are opening in Nanaimo today to find a new MLA for the region.

The voting period will run from 8:00am to 8:00pm at various polling stations across the city. The by-election was called after Leonard Krog left his position last year to become the city’s mayor.