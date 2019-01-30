A local rink will be back in action this morning at the BC Men’s and Ladies Curling Championships in Quesnel.

The Brady Waffle rink, coming off a loss in their first game yesterday, will take on the Matthew Blandford rink out of Victoria at 9 o’clock on sheet B at the West Fraser Centre.

Blandford lost 9-2 in 5 ends last night to the powerful Jim Cotter rink out of Vernon.

Cotter, a 7-time BC Champion, is back in action in this afternoon’s 2 o’clock draw.

Also this afternoon, the Tyler Tardi rink out of Langley and Victoria, the only rink to win three straight Canadian Junior titles, will be in action in the other A semi-final.

Action on the women’s side of the draw last night included perhaps the game of the day.

The Kesa Van Osch rink, two-time BC Champions, fell to 0 and 2 in their round-robin so far.

Trailing 6-3 through 7 ends, they tied it up with steals of one in the 8th and two in the 9th, but the Brette Richards rink won it with the hammer on a draw to the four foot.

Richards and her sister Blaire De Jager, the third, are both from Prince George.

They are now 1 and 1.