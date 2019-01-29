An existing two storey single family dwelling could be repurposed to accommodate a maximum of 24 children up to five years of age in Williams Lake.

The Cariboo Friendship Society is eyeing to establish a licensed affordable daycare facility at 254 First Avenue North in Williams Lake.

“It’s a property that Cariboo Friendship Society owns and it’s one of the many that we have in the downtown core so it just seemed to be a good logical fit because of its location,” said executive director Rosanna McGregor.

“It’s near a school, it’s also near enough to many of the other amenities that we operate including Little Mocassins preschool.”

McGregor said at Little Mocassins they run one class of 20 children in the morning and 20 children in the afternoon.

“We know from that, we hear from all of the parents all the time about their need to get children back into daycares and the whole need for that to get back to work, to get back to school,” McGregor said.

“The provincial government announced some initiatives and we decided that that’s a perfect fit because we know that there is a need.”

Parking Concerns

A zoning amendment application for the proposed daycare was brought forth to Williams Lake Tuesday evening requesting a minimum of 6 off-street parking spaces instead of the required 8.

City Planner, Hasib Nadvi noted in his report that under the Zoning Bylaw, daycare is considered an assembly use requiring 19 parking spaces.

“Staff considers 19 parking spaces to be onerous for the proposed daycare facility,” he said, however.

“Staff also note that First Avenue will experience a significant increase in drop-off and pick up traffic during peak hours. The parking requirements for schools being 1 space/ staff member and 1 space/10 students would be most suitable for the proposed use. Based on the above, the number of required parking spaces would be 8. ”

“The applicant is proposing 6 parking spaces including one handicapped parking space at the rear of the property. The access to the parking spaces would be through the laneway at the back. The parking lot at the rear is proposed to be gravel.”

Although Council agreed the proposed daycare is a good idea, Mayor Walt Cobb said he has been getting many complaints when it comes to parking in that area.

“I’m willing to do whatever Council needs us to do,” McGregor told MyCaribooNow.

A public hearing on the proposed daycare that would be operational from 7:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. is scheduled at City Hall for Feb. 26 at 7 pm.