Williams Lake Council got a surprise visit during their regular meeting Tuesday by the 3rd Williams Lake Girl Guides.

Second leader Sandi Jesse said the girls between the ages of 9 to 11 have been working on their career awareness badge.

“Also Emma, her mom Sheila [Councilor Boehm] is on Council so we thought it would be neat to see what happens and a lot these girls haven’t actually experienced what politics are or what goes on in City Council,” she said.

“I know that sometimes it’s a little dry but it is good for them to sit and listen to that and know that adults have these responsibilities, and when they grow older perhaps they would want to do something like that.”

After asking Council questions including how often does Council meet, how long are their meetings are, and what is discussed, the Girl Guides were provided with a tour of City Hall.

“I was quite happy with their questions that were relevant and not just being silly. It was very mature for them,” Jesse said.

“We haven’t actually in the nine years that I’ve been in Girl Guides in Williams Lake gone to a Council meeting, but we just thought it would be something different to do.”