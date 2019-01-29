Scotish pipers welcomed the 20 competing rinks in during the opening ceremonies of the 2019 BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships held last night at the West Fraser Centre.

For the first time both the men’s and women’s competitions are being held at the same venue.

And it certainly wasn’t a surprise which team was the most popular as the Quesnel rink of Brady Waffle, Eric Eriksson, Mike Pagarut and Dave Vatamaniuck received the biggest applause.

That was followed by a number of speeches from local dignitaries, Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, Cariboo Regional District Vice-Chair John Massier and Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes.

We also heard from Curl BC Governor Teri Palynchuk…

‘I would like to begin by saying congratulations to all of the athletes competing this week. We know that you have put in many hours of preparation leading up to this event and we’re looking forward to what’s going to be some great curling and a really exciting competition. A big thank you has to go to the host committee here in Quesnel and all of their volunteers. Without you this event would not be possible, and we’re very, very grateful for all of the hard work and especially your hospitality.”

All tolled there are more than 170 volunteers for the week long event.