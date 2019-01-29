Persistent scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency employees have been contacting Canadians misleading them into paying a false debt.

The CRA wants to remind people that they do indeed contact taxpayers for legitimate reasons and that they never use aggressive language or threaten you with arrest or sending the police.

The CRA never uses text messages or instant messaging like Facebook messenger with taxpayers under any circumstance

To report scams go to antifraudcentre.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.

More information on tax scams and fraud can be found at canada.ca/taxes-fraud-prevention.